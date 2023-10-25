Badgers open as 14.5-point underdogs vs. Ohio State

Fresh off a 25-21 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Wisconsin Badgers will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a primetime game on Saturday evening, looking to avenge last season’s 52-21 loss on the road.

With Wisconsin entering at 5-2(3-1) and No. 3 Ohio State at 7-0(4-0), the Badgers will be facing their toughest opponent to date, while the Buckeyes are coming off a grimy 20-12 victory over Penn State.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 9 against Ohio State?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 14.5-point underdog, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 44, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the underdog on the moneyline, having odds of +500 to win outright.

Can the Badgers remain atop the Big Ten West with a massive upset over Ohio State?

