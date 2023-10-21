What Badgers QB Braedyn Locke said after winning first career start vs. Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini in a 25-21 thriller, coming from behind to score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to victory.

All eyes were on redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke, who made, and won, his first career start on Saturday, stepping up to the challenge and looking poised throughout the game.

Locke threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the win, completing just over 50% of his passes while overcoming penalties and a few key drops from pass catchers.

What really stood out was his final drive, as the Badgers quarterback completed an array of integral passes, headlined by a deep slot fade to wideout Skyler Bell that was on the money, placing Wisconsin inside the Illinois five-yard line with under a minute remaining in the game.

Following the game, Locke took to the podium to break down the surreal environment around his first career start, answering questions from the media.

Here’s everything that Locke said following the win over Illinois.

Locke and the Badgers face an even tougher challenge next week, facing off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, who just defeated the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions 20-12, at home.