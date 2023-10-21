Instant reaction to the Badgers 25-21 win over Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini in a 25-21 thriller, coming back from behind and improving to 5-2 on the season, including 3-1 in conference play.

In the win, Wisconsin saw big contributions from redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke, who was making his first career start, and pulled out the victory with 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points.

Locke held a strong connection with top wideout Will Pauling, who had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in a statement game.

Following the game, Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 25-21 win, reacting to Locke’s performance, the comeback effort, and more.

Next week, the Badgers have their toughest matchup of the season with the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming off a 20-12 victory over the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions, at home.

Can the Badgers find a way to remain competitive and potentially spoil the Halloween spirit of the Buckeyes next week at Camp Randall Stadium?