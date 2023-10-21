WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after 25-21 win over Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 5-2 on the season with a 25-21 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, moving to first in the Big Ten West for the time being.

It was a come-from-behind effort for the Badgers, who scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds remaining for the victory.

Offensively, the Badgers were able to get a good performance from redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke in his first career start, while wideout Will Pauling had another strong game with seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Badgers persevered through issues with the quarterback run to hold Illinois to seven second-half points in the win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Luke Fickell praised his team’s performance, pointing to quarterback Braedyn Locke’s poise among other aspects in the win for the Badgers.

Listen to Fickell’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 25-21 win over Illinois in Week 8.

Stay tuned for all the Badgers postgame coverage coming soon!