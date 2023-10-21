Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 8 at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. CT.

The Badgers enter the game as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 40.5 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 8.

Here is the full injury report.

#Badgers injury report for Week 8.



Some key updates: LB Jordan Turner is OUT. Believe he's in concussion protocol.



James Thompson Jr. seen as questionable. Would be a big miss for Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/vq9ZacW2PK — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 21, 2023

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

QB Tanner Mordecai

CB Max Lofy

LB Jordan Turner

OLB Aaron Witt

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

Questionable

CB Nyzier Fourqueran

DE James Thompson Jr.

DE Isaiah Mullens

The biggest news of the week is the loss of linebacker Jordan Turner, who’s believed to be in concussion protocol.

Expect Maema Njongmeta to re-join the starting lineup next to Jake Chaney in Turner’s place.

Elsewhere, another key designation is for defensive end James Thompson Jr., who has quietly emerged as a top player for the Badgers on that front.

If he cannot go, it’d be a blow for the Badgers defensive line, who is looking to be more consistent on a weekly basis.

Cornerback Nyzier Fourqueran remains with a questionable designation after suffering an injury versus Rutgers. He was listed as questionable against Iowa, but did not suit up.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!