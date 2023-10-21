Majority of fans believe Badgers QB Braedyn Locke will win first career start vs. Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to avenge a tough loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes as they travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 8 at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. on Saturday.

That tough loss is not the only one the Badgers are looking to avenge, as Wisconsin still has the 2022 34-10 blowout defeat to Illinois on their minds, which came with significant repercussions to the program.

It’ll be a much different scene for the Badgers on Saturday, who are working with a new coaching staff, as well as their second quarterback of the season: Braedyn Locke, who will be making his first career start.

Locke, a transfer redshirt freshman, gets the nod after starter Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week.

Currently, the Badgers are seen as 2.5-point favorites, despite the quarterback change, ahead of Saturday’s game.

What’s the fan consensus on Wisconsin’s chances against Illinois? Turns out, it’s fairly positive, as a majority of people are selecting the Badgers to win in Braedyn Locke’s first start.

Will that come true? Or will Illinois pull off upsets in consecutive weeks as they look to climb up from under the Big Ten West standings?