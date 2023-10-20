Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Picks, odds, and prediction

Fresh off a disappointing 15-6 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers are traveling to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, looking to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Illini, who stand at 3-4, are coming off an upset of the Maryland Terrapins in a 27-24 thriller.

What are all of the odds ahead of the game?

Odds(via DraftKings)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -135, Illinois +110

Spread: Wisconsin -3

Over/under points: Over 42.5(-110), Under 42.5(-110)

Prediction

The Badgers enter new territory, traveling to Illinois with a new starting quarterback, as Braedyn Locke is set to make his first career start.

Locke, who came in relief of starter Tanner Mordecai after the latter suffered a broken hand against the Iowa Hawkeyes, threw for 122 yards on a 50 percent completion rate.

Meanwhile, Illinois enjoyed a nice victory over the Maryland Terrapins on the road last week, and is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Luke Altmeyer, who has shown flashes of excitement, as well as growing pains in his first year as a starter.

The Badgers are favored in this one, but I have to lead towards Illinois and on the moneyline this weekend, as I believe they'll record a second consecutive upset, and another victory over Wisconsin.

