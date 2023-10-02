Badgers jumping in early for 2026 DE

The Wisconsin Badgers have started the season 3-1, with their lone loss coming against now No. 13 Washington State in a close bout on the road, while each of their wins have come by three touchdowns.

The on-the-field product is certainly coming together, but that’s not the lone focus for the Badgers, who have been extremely busy on the recruiting front, bringing in a significant number of visitors for each of their two home games thus far.

Among the bunch was 2026 defensive end Mason Black, a native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, who was in attendance for the Badgers’ Week 3 win over Georgia Southern.

Black was initially scheduled to camp with the Badgers this season, but an injury held him out of that opportunity, leading the defensive end to schedule a visit during the season.

How was the experience for the 2026 recruit?

“Amazing,” Black shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “They were very hospitable.”

Black, who had been in contact with defensive line coach Greg Scruggs and is now specifically talking with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, is being viewed as an outside linebacker or rush edge.

The 2026 defensive end detailed his visit as a positive experience, sharing that the staff was excited to bring him in and have conversations about his future.

“[Conversations with the staff] were all positive,” Black said. “They seemed very excited to have me there and talk about my position.”

Black will return to Madison for a second visit in November, and noted that Wisconsin has stood out to him for a while, given the hometown appeal.

The defensive end doesn't have any other visits planned at the moment, but has seen interest from Minnesota, Iowa State, and North Dakota thus far.