Badgers open as 14-point favorites vs. Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to return to action in Week 6 after an early bye week, looking to sustain their undefeated conference record against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M. CT at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers enter the game standing at 3-1, with a 1-0 record in the conference, with their lone loss coming against No. 13 Washington State on the road.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights have enjoyed a 4-1 start to the season, with their lone loss coming in a 31-7 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 6 against Rutgers?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 14-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 47, lower than Week 4’s 53.5, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -520 to win outright.

Can the Badgers remain undefeated in the conference against Rutgers?

