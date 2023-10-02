Badgers make change in Week 6 depth chart amid Chez Mellusi injury

Fresh off a bye week, the Wisconsin Badgers are ready to kick off the second half of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M. Central.

Heading into Week 6, the Badgers stand at 3-1, while the Scarlet Knights hold a 4-1 record, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines in a 31-7 defeat.

The Badgers start the week off as 14-point favorites against Rutgers, with the over/under set at 47 points.

Here’s the Week 6 depth chart for the Badgers, courtesy of Jeff Potrykus.

Looking at the depth chart, there is one major change: running back Jackson Acker has taken the No. 2 spot with backup Chez Mellusi out for the season with a fractured fibula.

Following the Rutgers game, Fickell acknowledged that the Badgers would likely have Acker and fellow backup Cade Yacamelli as the top guys behind Braelon Allen, but the new running back split has yet to be seen.

In other news, Fickell shared cautious optimism for center Jake Renfro ahead of Week 6, but did not have the same news for defensive end Isaiah Mullens, who has yet to play this season.

Per #Badgers coach Luke Fickell: Cautiously optimistic that C Jake Renfro could play this week. Not nearly as optimistic about DE Isaiah Mullens. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 2, 2023

Renfro was active and in uniform for Wisconsin’s Week 4 game, but did not see the field.

One slight change: the Badgers elevated linebacker Jordan Turner to the top spot on the depth chart at inside linebacker, with Maema Njongmeta listed as No. 2 with the “OR” with Jake Chaney.

Stay tuned for the latest coverage ahead of Wisconsin’s Week 4 game!