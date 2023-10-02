Badgers announce kickoff time, network for Oct. 14 game vs. Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:00 P.M. CT on October 14th on FOX, they announced on Monday.

3 p.m. CT kick vs. Iowa on FOX #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ZAce9yu9De — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 2, 2023

The timing was initially set to be an afternoon game, and the Big Ten finalized the schedule earlier on Monday, with the Badgers and Hawkeyes now scheduled to play at 3:00 P.M. CT.

Thus far, the Badgers are 3-1 on the season, recently defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 38-17 going into their bye week.

On the other hand, the Iowa Hawkeyes are 4-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions in a 31-0 rout during Week 4.

The Badgers will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home this weekend in their homecoming game, while the Hawkeyes will host the Boilermakers in Week 5 before traveling to Madison for an important game in regards to Big Ten West seeding.

Tickets to the game can be found here, where the Badgers will look to remain undefeated in conference play.