Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 4-2 on the season with a 15-6 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium last week in a game that saw starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai depart with a broken hand.

Now, the Badgers are set to face the Illinois Fighting Illini, who stand at 3-4 (1-3 in conference play) and are coming off an upset of the Maryland Terrapins on the road last week, in what will be quarterback Braedyn Locke’s first career start.

After losing the top spot in the Big Ten West to the Hawkeyes last week, the Badgers will try and bounce back with a victory over Illinois on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Illinois.

How to watch

TV: FS1, Saturday at 2:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -2.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 42.5(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

