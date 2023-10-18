Opening odds for Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Fresh off a disappointing Week 7 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes that saw the Wisconsin Badgers lose quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a broken hand, the latter will look to bounce back against the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road in Week 8.

With Wisconsin entering at 4-2(2-1) and Illinois at 3-4(1-3), the Badgers are perceived as the favorites on paper, but the former is coming off a disappointing loss, while the latter upset Maryland in a 27-24 victory last weekend.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 8 against Illinois?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 2.5-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 42.5, an uptick from last week, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -135 to win outright.

Can the Badgers churn out a needed victory against Illinois?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.