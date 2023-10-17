Badgers starting QB Braedyn Locke speaks ahead of first career start

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a disappointing 15-6 loss to their rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Saturday, which was prefaced by worse news on Sunday, as quarterback Tanner Mordecai was ruled out indefinitely with a broken hand.

As a result, the Badgers are going with Braedyn Locke, a redshirt freshman transfer from Mississippi State, who saw the first extended action of his career against the Hawkeyes.

Playing the entire second half, Locke completed 15/30 passes for 122 yards and an interception in the loss to Iowa, which was his second game in action this season.

Locke is now locked in as the starter, with Myles Burkett and Nick Evers vying for the No. 2 spot, and the quarterback spoke to the media for the first time this season ahead of his first career start, which will come on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Hear what the quarterback had to say about his performance on Saturday, the adjustment to being the starter, and more ahead of his first career start.

Stay tuned for the rest of the interviews stemming from the loss and ahead of this week’s game!