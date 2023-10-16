Badgers name Braedyn Locke starter, new backup in Week 8 depth chart vs. Illinois

Following a 15-6 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 8, looking to get back on track in conference play.

Heading into Week 8, the Badgers stand at 4-2, while the Fighting Illini hold a 3-4 record, most recently coming off a 27-24 walk-off victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

Here’s the Week 8 depth chart for the Badgers.

Braedyn Locke is the new #Badgers starter on the depth chart.



Myles Burkett listed as the backup.

Looking at the depth chart, the clear change to keep an eye on is quarterback, as the Badgers will likely go with redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke for the foreseeable future, if not the remainder of the season, as the starter.

However, the primary question revolves around the backup position, as Myles Burkett was named as the No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of Week 8.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, head coach Luke Fickell said it was an open competition for the backup spot, with factors like taking care of the football playing a role in their decision ahead of Week 8.

It’ll be open competition for the backup spot, Luke Fickell says.



Points out taking care of the football as one of, if not, the most important factors in who wins the job for the #Badgers.

Stay tuned for the latest coverage ahead of Wisconsin’s Week 8 game!