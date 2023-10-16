Badgers announce kickoff time, network for Oct. 28 game vs. Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6:30 P.M. CT on October 28th on FOX, they announced on Monday.

6:30 p.m. CT kick vs. Ohio State on NBC pic.twitter.com/TTnaJ4MchH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 16, 2023

The timing was initially set to be an evening game, and the Big Ten finalized the schedule earlier on Monday, with the Badgers and Buckeyes now scheduled to play at 6:30 P.M. CT.

Thus far, the Badgers are 4-2 on the season, recently losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 15-6 game where quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand that could cost him the rest of the season.

On the other hand, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 6-0 with a tough matchup at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend in a crucial Big Ten game.

The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame, Maryland, Purdue, and Indiana thus far, and will travel to Madison for a night game on October 28th.

Meanwhile, the Badgers will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road this weekend in redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke’s expected first career start.