Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai has broken hand, out indefinitely

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered some unfortunate news on Monday, as quarterback Tanner Mordecai was revealed to have a broken hand, which will keep him out indefinitely.

Mordecai had surgery on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and had a pin placed in his hand.

Source: Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and had surgery on Sunday. He had a pin put in his hand and he’s expected to be out for the immediate future. A specific timetable on his return is unknown. pic.twitter.com/h3C3sgRA0J — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 16, 2023

The news means that redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke will be the starter for the Badgers going forward, potentially even for the full season should Mordecai be unable to return.

Mordecai suffered the injury late in the second quarter of the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes, hitting his hand on an opponent's helmet during a throw while on the run out of the pocket.

The quarterback was caught on television appearing to say, ‘I can’t throw,’ as he came off the sidelines before slamming his helmet in frustration and heading to the locker room.

Mordecai, a sixth-year transfer quarterback from SMU, had come into the season with high expectations in his final collegiate season, but unfortunately may face a tough ending to his lone season at Wisconsin with the injury.