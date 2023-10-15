Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Iowa in Week 7

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a tough game to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 7, dropping to 4-2 on the season, including 2-1 in conference play.
Here are the defensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 7 loss.
Defensive Line
Rodas Johnson: 43 snaps
Gio Paez: 35 snaps
Ben Barten: 28 snaps
Curt Neal: 254 snaps
Darian Varner: 16 snaps
Cade McDonald: 16 snaps
James Thompson Jr.: 5 snaps
Outside Linebackers
C.J. Goetz: 61 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 35 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 26 snaps
Kaden Johnson: 1 snap
Inside Linebackers
Jordan Turner: 62 snaps
Jake Chaney: 58 snaps
Maema Njongmeta: 2 snaps
Cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman: 62 snaps
Alexander Smith: 47 snaps
Jason Maitre: 33 snaps
Lee Hutton: 2 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 62 snaps
Preston Zachman: 42 snaps
Kamo’i Latu: 17 snaps
Austin Brown: 4 snaps
Loading comments...