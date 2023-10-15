Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Iowa in Week 7

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a tough game to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 7, dropping to 4-2 on the season, including 2-1 in conference play.

Here are the defensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 7 loss.

Defensive Line

Rodas Johnson: 43 snaps

Gio Paez: 35 snaps

Ben Barten: 28 snaps

Curt Neal: 254 snaps

Darian Varner: 16 snaps

Cade McDonald: 16 snaps

James Thompson Jr.: 5 snaps

Outside Linebackers

C.J. Goetz: 61 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 35 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 26 snaps

Kaden Johnson: 1 snap

Inside Linebackers

Jordan Turner: 62 snaps

Jake Chaney: 58 snaps

Maema Njongmeta: 2 snaps

Cornerbacks

Ricardo Hallman: 62 snaps

Alexander Smith: 47 snaps

Jason Maitre: 33 snaps

Lee Hutton: 2 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 62 snaps

Preston Zachman: 42 snaps

Kamo’i Latu: 17 snaps

Austin Brown: 4 snaps