Badgers offense: PFF grades vs. Iowa in Week 7

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a tough game to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 7, dropping to 4-2 on the season, including 2-1 in conference play.

Here are the offensive PFF grades from Wisconsin’s Week 7 loss.

Quarterback

Tanner Mordecai: 48.1 overall

Braedyn Locke: 35.0 overall

Running Backs

Jackson Acker: 64.2 overall

Braelon Allen: 61.7 overall

Wide Receiver

Bryson Green: 66.1 overall

Chimere Dike: 61.9 overall

Will Pauling: 59.3 overall

Vinny Anthony: 54.3 overall

Skyler Bell: 50.4 overall

C.J Williams: 46.5 overall

Tight End

JT Seagraves: 60.0 overall

Hayden Rucci: 50.8 overall

Tucker Ashcraft: 47.5 overall

Riley Nowakowski: 43.1 overall

Offensive Line

Jack Nelson: 72.8 overall, 86.3 pass-blocking grade, 60.9 run-blocking grade

Riley Mahlman: 72.4 overall, 86.1 pass-blocking grade, 67.2 run-blocking grade

Tanor Bortolini: 69.9 overall, 79.1 pass-blocking grade, 64.7 run-blocking grade

Joe Huber: 60.5 overall, 55.8 pass-blocking grade, 60.8 run-blocking grade

Trey Wedig: 56.2 overall, 65.0 pass-blocking grade, 58.3 run-blocking grade

Michael Furtney: 53.8 overall, 52.5 pass-blocking grade, 51.8 run-blocking grade