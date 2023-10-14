Instant reaction to the Badgers 15-6 loss to Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 15-6 in a defensive battle to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, dropping to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

In the loss, Wisconsin lost top quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a hand injury, and he could potentially miss a few weeks of action.

As a result, redshirt freshman transfer Braedyn Locke saw the first extended action of his career, completing 15/30 passes for 122 yards and an interception.

Following the game, Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers' 15-6 loss, reacting to what it means for the team going forward, especially in regard to their chances at playing in the Big Ten Championship.

Next week, the Badgers will look to bounce back against the Illinois Fighting Illini, who improved to 3-4 with a 27-24 upset win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

Can the Badgers and their offense get back on track in a road game next Saturday?