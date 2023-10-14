Badgers HC Luke Fickell provides initial update on QB Tanner Mordecai’s injury

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered their second loss of the season in a 15-6 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, dropping to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

It was a tough game for the Badgers offensively, who couldn't get things going after an 11-play, 81-yard first drive resulted in a turnover on downs in the redzone.

To make matters worse, the Badgers lost quarterback Tanner Mordecai late in the second quarter after the signal-caller appeared to suffer a hand injury, hitting the helmet of an Iowa defender on a throw.

Better look at how Tanner Mordecai injured his hand... pic.twitter.com/WSaA92odAN — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) October 14, 2023

Mordecai was ruled out for the rest of the game, suggesting that the injury could linger past this game.

Following the loss, head coach Luke Fickell provided some clarity on Mordecai’s status, sharing that it doesn't look good, adding that his quarterback couldn't grip the football.

“It doesn’t look good for a little while,” Fickell said. “He couldn’t grip the ball. We’ll have to make sure we find out what the deal is tomorrow, see how long that may last.”

While the head coach couldn't provide a timeline for the injury, it is significant news for the Badgers, who relied on redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke in relief of Mordecai.

The Badgers travel to face Illinois, who upset Maryland 27-24 on Saturday, next weekend before a tough bout at home against Ohio State in two weeks.