WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after 15-6 loss to Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 4-2 on the season with a 15-6 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, dropping to second in the Big Ten West with a 2-1 conference record.

It was an ugly outing for the Badgers, who could never get rolling offensively after the team’s first offensive drive, and the team lost quarterback Tanner Mordecai to injury in the second quarter.

While the defense contained the Hawkeyes for the most part, Wisconsin was shut out in the first half, and the offense was backed up field-position-wise on several occasions in the second half.

Speaking to reporters following the game, head coach Luke Fickell shared disappointment in the team’s loss, pointing out that the team lost in all facets of the game to the Hawkeyes in Week 7, amongst other comments.

Listen to Fickell’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 15-6 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier today.

