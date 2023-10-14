Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai leaves with injury in 1st half vs. Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers have struggled to begin Saturday’s contest, losing 7-0 at the half to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

To make matters worse, quarterback Tanner Mordecai exited the game late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right hand injury, going to the locker room immediately prior to halftime.

Mordecai appeared to say “I can’t throw” on the broadcast before exiting, and backup quarterback Braedyn Locke relieved the starter, misfiring on all three of his passes at the end of the first half.

That looks like, "I can't throw."



Tanner Mordecai getting his hand looked at and checked out of the last drive. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/9w8u0o3HoV — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) October 14, 2023

The Badgers starter was visibly frustrated coming off the field, slamming his helmet on the sideline before heading into the injury tent, and eventually the locker room.

Earlier in the game, Wisconsin had seen an upper-body injury to starting running back Braelon Allen, although he returned towards the middle of the second quarter.

Prior to the injury, Mordecai had completed 12/20 passes for 106 yards.