Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 7 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 3 P.M. CT.

The Badgers enter the game as 9.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 35 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 7.

Here is the full injury report.

#Badgers injury report for Week 7.



#Badgers injury report for Week 7.

Nyzier Fourqueran, who was hurt at the end of last week, and Isaiah Mullens are questionable.

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

CB Michael Mack

CB Max Lofy

S Jackson Trudgeon

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs

TE Michael Cerniglia

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

Questionable

CB Nyzier Fourqueran

DE Isaiah Mullens

Cornerback Nyzier Fourqueran makes an appearance on the availability report ahead of Week 7, which may be related to the injury he sustained near the end of last weekend’s game against Rutgers.

Additionally, defensive end Isaiah Mullens, who has yet to see the field this season due to a lower leg injury, is listed as questionable for the second consecutive week.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!