Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Picks, odds, and prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 7, looking to improve on their 4-1 start and remain undefeated in conference play.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes, who stand at 5-1, are coming off a 20-14 win over Purdue in Week 6.

What are all of the odds ahead of the game?

Odds(via DraftKings)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -310, Rutgers +250

Spread: Wisconsin -9.5

Over/under points: Over 35(-110), Under 35(-110)

Predictions

Prop 1: Iowa TE Erick All over 41.5 receiving yards

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill had a rough first start, throwing for 110 yards on 6/21 passing against Purdue last week.

However, one thing was apparent: he was primarily looking Erick All’s way, as the tight end caught five of Hill’s passes for 97 yards.

In what could be a game where Iowa plays from behind for certain stretches, I wouldn't be surprised if Hill looks All’s way a lot again, hence the over here.

Prop 2: Wisconsin WR Will Pauling over 26.5 receiving yards

Last week, I went with the over for Pauling on the exact same prop, and the wideout went for 68 yards on eight catches, seeing a career-high 11 targets.

With Cooper DeJean on the outside, plus what appears to be a poor weather game, it could be a number of short passes for the Badgers, which means more volume for Pauling.

I don’t know if he’ll get the volume he saw in Week 6 against Iowa, but I’m taking the over again.

Prop 3: Wisconsin RB Jackson Acker over 28.5 rushing yards

Jackson Acker saw a nice welcome to his new role with a 13-carry, 65-yard performance in Week 6 against Rutgers where the backup ran hard with authority when given opportunities.

This week, Acker faces a tough matchup with Iowa’s run defense, but I see him getting enough volume to get over 28.5 rushing yards in what could be a run-heavy day on both sides.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.