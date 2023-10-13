Wisconsin vs. Iowa: 65% of Badgers fans don’t expect to cover the 9.5-point spread

Fresh off a 23-14 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Week 7 matchup that has both Big Ten West implications and the Heartland Trophy on the line.

Coming into the game, the Badgers are seen as 9.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 35 points, indicating a low-scoring game.

Facing former quarterback Deacon Hill, will the Badgers cover the spread in Week 7 against their rivals?

Fans remain pessimistic on that front, as only 35% of Wisconsin fans expect the Badgers to cover the spread in Week 7.

However, they're not the only pessimistic ones, as only 31% of Iowa fans expect an upset over the Badgers in Week 7, with the majority predicting a Badgers win.

Ahead of the game, we spoke with our SB Nation counterparts, Black Heart Gold Pants, to get an idea of what to expect from the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Badgers.

Do you think Wisconsin will cover the spread on Saturday?

