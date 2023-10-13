Badgers interested in 2025 OLB, who reminds the staff of C.J. Goetz

The Wisconsin Badgers have started the season 4-1, with their lone loss coming against now No. 19 Washington State in a close bout on the road, while their most recent win came over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 24-13 fashion.

The on-the-field product is certainly coming together, but that’s not the lone focus for the Badgers, who have been extremely busy on the recruiting front, bringing in a significant number of visitors for each of their two home games thus far.

Among the bunch was 2025 outside linebacker Max Ruedebusch, who came down for Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

It was a welcoming experience for Ruedebusch, who grew up a Badgers fan, in getting to see how the program operated.

“I had a great time with my game day visit to Wisconsin,” Ruedebusch shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “I felt respected by the coaches and players It was an incredible sight to see the ins and outs of the Wisconsin Badgers. Ever since I was little I’ve dreamt of it and being a Badger.”

“First, we showed up for the tailgate where they took our measurements and got us some food. then we went through the athletic facility and got to see a bunch of cool stuff. then they took us to the meeting room to talk and see a video. After that, we went out on the field and saw warm-ups and got to our seats.”

A native of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Ruedebusch has enjoyed initial conversations with Director of Player Personnel Max Stienecker, who was the one to extend an invite out for the gameday visit.

During the visit, the 2025 recruit also got to meet outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, which is the position group where he envisions playing in college.

Mitchell dubbed him as a similar player to C.J. Goetz, the Badgers’ starting outside linebacker who has been credited by the staff for his run defense, hustle, and continuous improvements in play.

Wisconsin is the top standout school for Ruedebusch, who took a visit out to Iowa State prior to his trip to Madison earlier this fall.