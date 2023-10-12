Badgers defensive players speak ahead of Week 7 vs. Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 24-13 on Saturday, improving to 4-1 on the season, including 2-0 in conference play.

In the win, the Badgers had a strong game defensively, shutting out their conference opponent in the first half, while forcing a 95-yard pick-six courtesy of Ricardo Hallman.

Now, they’re preparing for arguably their most important game of the season: a bout against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are No. 2 in the Big Ten West with a 2-1 conference record.

What did the Badgers defensive players say ahead of Week 7 vs. Iowa?

S Hunter Wohler

Here’s everything safety Hunter Wohler had to say ahead of Week 7 vs. Iowa.

S Austin Brown

Here’s everything safety Austin Brown had to say ahead of Week 7 vs. Iowa.