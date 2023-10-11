Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-13 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Saturday, remaining undefeated in conference play with a 2-0 record.

Now, the Badgers are set to face arguably their toughest matchup to date, the Iowa Hawkeyes, who enter Week 7 with a 5-1 record, with their lone loss coming at the hands of No. 6 Penn State.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes are atop the Big Ten West with both teams sporting the lone positive conference records in the division.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Iowa.

How to watch

TV: FOX, Saturday at 3:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -10(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 34.5(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

