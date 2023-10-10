Badgers accomplish major Big Ten feat in win vs. Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers notched their fourth win of the season last weekend, defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to improve to 4-1(2-0) on the season.

Now, on the surface, the victory may not seem overly impressive, as the Badgers came into the game as 13-point favorites, ultimately winning 24-13 in a strong defensive effort.

However, Saturday marked history for the Badgers, as they became the third team ever to reach 400 Big Ten wins after their victory on Saturday.

The Badgers claimed their 400th Big Ten win after defeating Rutgers 24-13, making them just the third team in history to hit that mark.

With their 400th win, the Badgers fall behind just Ohio State, who has 553 Big Ten wins, and Michigan, who has 539 Big Ten wins.

The Badgers have been one of the most prominent teams in the conference, ranking fourth in overall conference championships behind the Buckeyes, Wolverines, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Additionally, since the new Big Ten format in 2014, the Badgers hold a 56-22 regular season record, with the win percentage ranking just behind the Buckeyes in that span.