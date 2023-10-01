Badgers continue to receive votes in AP Top 25 Poll for Week 6

The Wisconsin Badgers have yet to return to the AP Top 25 after falling out of the poll following their Week 2 loss to the then-unranked Washington State Cougars, who have since risen up to No. 13 after a number of impressive victories.

Wisconsin, who was ranked at No. 19 entering the season, saw themselves amongst the Top 25 for the first two weeks of the poll, but have been left out since.

However, the Badgers continued to receive some votes in the released AP Poll for Week 6, being one of 12 teams to be honored outside of the Top 25.

Here are the full A.P. Poll rankings for Week 5, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

1. Georgia (35)

2. Michigan (12)

3. Texas (10)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Florida State (4)

6. Penn State

7. Washington (1)

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

Other schools receiving votes

Maryland 81, Kansas State 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, West Virginia 5, Clemson 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1

Up and Down

LSU and Utah were the biggest fallers, with the former dropping ten spots and the latter moving down eight spots after their losses to Ole Miss and Oregon State, respectively.

Two teams fell out of the Top 25 this week: Florida, who lost 33-14 to newly-ranked Kentucky, and Kansas, who lost 40-14 to No. 3 Texas.