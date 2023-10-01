Badgers continue to receive votes in AP Top 25 Poll for Week 6

The Wisconsin Badgers have yet to return to the AP Top 25 after falling out of the poll following their Week 2 loss to the then-unranked Washington State Cougars, who have since risen up to No. 13 after a number of impressive victories.
Wisconsin, who was ranked at No. 19 entering the season, saw themselves amongst the Top 25 for the first two weeks of the poll, but have been left out since.
However, the Badgers continued to receive some votes in the released AP Poll for Week 6, being one of 12 teams to be honored outside of the Top 25.
Here are the full A.P. Poll rankings for Week 5, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.
1. Georgia (35)
2. Michigan (12)
3. Texas (10)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Florida State (4)
6. Penn State
7. Washington (1)
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Washington State
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Ole Miss
17. Miami
18. Utah
19. Duke
20. Kentucky
21. Missouri
22. Tennessee
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
Other schools receiving votes
Maryland 81, Kansas State 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, West Virginia 5, Clemson 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1
Up and Down
LSU and Utah were the biggest fallers, with the former dropping ten spots and the latter moving down eight spots after their losses to Ole Miss and Oregon State, respectively.
Two teams fell out of the Top 25 this week: Florida, who lost 33-14 to newly-ranked Kentucky, and Kansas, who lost 40-14 to No. 3 Texas.
