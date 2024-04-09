Injuries to top players allowing for several Badgers to get opportunities

The Wisconsin Badgers are underway with their second full week of spring ball, as they concluded their fifth practice on Tuesday.

Spring ball has been a fluid period as there are a lot of bodies rotating in and out of the lineup as the coaching staff evaluates the entirety of the roster, but there have also been other circumstances adding to the rotation, such as injuries.

Several players began the spring working on the side, such as top cornerback Ricardo Hallman, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Additionally, players such as Tucker Ashcraft, Preston Zachman, Chris Brooks, and Barrett Nelson have worked on the side at times during spring ball, which has opened up rotational spots at their respective positions for other players.

Among the beneficiaries? Redshirt sophomore J.T. Seagraves, who has been touted as a player with potential, but still has room to grow.

But, with the injuries to Ashcraft and the current uncertainty in the tight end room, Seagraves has rotated across all three teams on the offense, looking to prove himself in the current spring window.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, head coach Luke Fickell pointed out the opportunity that Seagraves currently has with such an open room ahead of him.

“He’s still growing. I mean, he’s got some opportunities,” Fickell said about Seagraves. “He’s got to take advantage of these opportunities. That’s kind of the emphasis right now. We’ve got some guys that are a little bit dinged up and don’t get to rep as many times.”

“So some of these younger guys [have] the opportunity that they got to kind of take and run with. And if they do, then who knows, right? I mean, they may not relinquish it.”

While Fickell is looking for some of the younger players to step up, he also understands that injuries are a part of the business and allow for others to emerge with the opportunities left behind.

“That’s the idea of hunter be hunted, right? I mean, it’s sad. You pull a hamstring, you go down. The reality is if somebody else goes in there, if they take it and they run with it, hey, that’s a part of the game.”

As for Seagraves, the staff will continue to push the young tight, hoping that he continues to develop with playing time.

“And so [J.T. Seagraves] is doing a good job. We’re going to continue to push him. He’s going to have these opportunities,” Fickell said. “He’s just got to continue to take advantage of them and understand and learn the game and play it not just at the intensity, but the speed at which we need to.”

Seagraves isn’t the only player in that situation, as redshirt freshman safety Braedyn Moore is seeing additional opportunities after Kamo’i Latu hurt his shoulder during Saturday’s practice, while Max Lofy was moved to the slot with the top defense on Tuesday as Austin Brown reverted back to safety.

Fickell pointed out how these are opportunities that don’t come often, which is why the coaching staff will be looking at who can be ready when their number is called unexpectedly.

“Those opportunities aren’t always gonna be there, you know, and some guys, you know, leave and say at some point, well, I never just got my chances. Well, you are gonna get your chances. Cause things happen in this game,” Fickell said.

“Guys get dinged up. So when you go in there, you gotta be ready for your opportunities. You gotta be ready for your chances. You gotta be aggressive. You gotta be confident. I know you gotta play the game to build that, but you gotta take that. You know, you gotta see these guys that are, that are gonna go hunt, especially with the opportunities that are in front of them.”

The Badgers will have an eventful spring ahead of them as they deal with injuries, but the first five practices have brought energy and competitiveness on both sides of the field as Wisconsin learns what kind of team they’ll be this season.