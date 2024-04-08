The unique parallels between two of the Badgers top departures

Dean “DJ” Hamiti, college wrestling’s captivating 165lb student-athlete, has transferred away from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and it might make a little sense to perform a post-mortem on the death of this relationship.

There are many layers here that make the analysis worth it. For this article, it might make sense to stay away from all of the moving parts surrounding the transfer portal and save those for a follow-up article.

Instead, we will explore this situation by appreciating the significant parallel storylines between Hamiti and senior leader and three-time All-American, Eric Barnett.

Barnett had a stellar first two seasons as a Badger, placing 8th and then 7th at Nationals, respectively. And after not placing last year as a junior, he propelled himself back onto the podium this year with a confirming fourth-place finish, “cementing his legacy”, as he put it, and becoming one of the best Badgers to ever put on a singlet.

What is remarkable about this moment is how Hamiti is having a nearly exact circumstance as Barnett: a two-time All-American stumbling during their Junior-year campaign.

If Hamiti would have stayed for his senior year, would his story have turned out the same? Unfortunately, that iron is no longer hot, but there’s mettle more attractive, as it is said.

Check out the breakdown of the two wrestlers’ histories at the NCAA tournament:

Eric Barnett’s finish at the NCAAs

2021: 8th in the country (Senior in High School)

2022: 7th in the country 6th in the country

2023: DNP 6th in the country

2024: 4th in the country DNP

2025: Graduated

Dean Hamiti’s finish at the NCAAs

2021: Senior in High School

2022: 6th in the country

2023: 6th in the country

2024: DNP

2025: Unknown

Tale of two Hamitis

Speaking of Hamiti, we should examine where it all seems to have gone wrong in Wisconsin. Let’s go back to the 2024 Big Ten Championships in College Park, Maryland.

After dispatching his first two opponents, a tech fall over Indiana’s Tyler Lillard, and a punishing fall over superstar sophomore Cornhusker Antrell Taylor, Hamiti met Penn State’s standout transfer Mitchell Mesenbrink in the finals for the 165lb Big Ten title. The Big Ten title and all the recognition that comes with that title.

For the first four minutes and thirty seconds, it was a blowout. Hamiti, at will, pushed around the Nittany Lion, going up 9-2, taking down the undefeated Penn State phenom three times, the third one taking only seven seconds from an outside low-ankle single Hamiti effortlessly defended.

Now stop here.

If Hamiti had won this match and had become the 2024 Big Ten Champ, he would have gotten seeded differently at the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The outstanding, yet misfortunate, Mesenbrink, who was seeded second, would have been seeded lower, and Hamiti could have been potentially seeded second, as Mesenbrink was.

And finally then, at least from this hypothetical perspective, Hamiti once again could have become an All-American for the third time in his three years, and probably would have stayed on at Wisconsin for his fourth and final year.

Instead, we all know what happened.

Mesenbrink roared back to an 11-2 run to defeat Hamiti 13-11. And then two weeks later, Mesenbrink would make the NCAA final, falling to Iowa State’s David Carr, who had previously defeated Hamiti in the quarters.

The Parallel Returns

There’s no ‘truth’ in speculating ‘what-could-have-beens’, even if there’s entertainment in the exercise.

There are only ‘what-ares’, and these truths are, that the Dean-Hamiti-era at Wisconsin has ended, and we won’t have the chance to see his senior year in the Crimson and White for the Badgers. We do hope he gets the opportunity to grow and develop in the way that he believes he can.

The parallel returns here with Eric Barnett, who also did not place his junior year after being an All-American his first two years. For Eric, he must have believed that his training, his coaches, and his abilities still belonged in Madison, Wisconsin.

And he proved his belief when he finished 4th on that NCAA 125lb podium, higher than he ever had during his final tournament as a Badger, higher than any 125lb Badger ever.

Congratulations to Eric, good luck to DJ, and good luck to Coach Bono and filling the spaces left. We look forward to what the future and the transfer portal bring.