Five Badgers go portaling after NCAA Tournament loss to Quinnipiac

The Wisconsin Badgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament was short-lived, losing a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker to the defending national champion Quinnipiac Bobcats in the first round of the Providence Regional.

Wisconsin’s extended 19-day layoff after bowing out of the B1G Tournament raised questions about what to expect in the big dance, especially after Quinnipiac took the lead just over two minutes into the contest.

The Badgers bounced back in the second with two quick goals to take the lead before the Bobcats knotted it up before the period expired.

A scoreless third frame sent the game into overtime, where Quinnipiac netted the game-winner seconds after Wisconsin killed off a Mike Vorlicky slashing penalty.

Freshman William Whitelaw nearly scored the golden goal for the Badgers earlier in the period, breaking through the defense and putting a move on Quinnipiac goaltender Vinny Duplessis. Duplessis barely got a stick on the puck, causing it to idle inches from the goal line while Whitelaw’s momentum carried him past the net, allowing the Bobcats to make the clear.

With a nearly three-week layoff, I expected the Badgers to have fresher legs in this matchup. Instead, the Badgers mustered only 20 shots in almost 71 minutes of hockey and struggled to match Quinnipiac’s energy for much of the overtime frame.

That said, Wisconsin upped their level of play significantly since we last saw them bounced by Ohio State in the B1G quarterfinal, and ended their season mere inches away from a showdown with top-ranked Boston College (Quinnipiac fell 5-4 in overtime to Boston College later in the weekend, sending the Eagles to the Frozen Four).

Badgers in the transfer portal

As is the case with modern college sports, the last game of the season was not the final loss for the Wisconsin Badgers. Following the Quinnipiac defeat, five Badgers entered the transfer portal, presumably ending their careers in Madison.

Wisconsin loses seniors Luke LaMaster and Samuel Stange, who combined to appear in eight games this season. Also in the portal is freshman depth piece Brady Cleveland, who logged 17 games this season.

The most noteworthy portal entries are sophomore Charlie Stramel and freshman William Whitelaw, both forwards and natives of Rosemount, Minnesota.

Stramel posted three goals and eight assists in 35 games of action as a young forward on a veteran Badger team that leaned on their top lines for production. Whitelaw made an impact in his freshman campaign, appearing in 37 games and notching ten goals to go with seven assists, as well as the aforementioned near-game-winner against Quinnipiac.

Whitelaw in particular showed plenty of promise and could have been set for a breakout sophomore season in Madison. He is a shifty skater with a knack for getting his nose dirty and creating opportunities, and is now set to do so at a new program next season.

Senior David Silye also announced this week that he will forego his final year of eligibility to sign a professional contract.

Early additions for next year

The transfer portal is a two-way street, so while the Badgers have departures, there will also be additions. Wisconsin already added Michigan Tech forwards Ryland Mosley and Kyle Kukkonen.

Mosley tallied the second most points for the Huskies last season, posting 18 goals and 15 assists. Kukkonen, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick via the Anaheim Ducks, played in 27 games and was primarily a set-up man in his sophomore campaign, netting one goal to accompany 11 assists.

Mosley joins the Badgers for his final year of eligibility, while Kukkonnen has two years remaining. The forwards hope to add to an offense that struggled at times to find its rhythm and rarely overpowered opponents, despite a promising season under Mike Hastings in his first year leading the Badgers.

Coach Hastings and his staff will continue to monitor the portal to address off-season needs and supplement recruiting, and we’ll be here to keep you updated with the ebbs and flows during the layoff.