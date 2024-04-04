The Wisconsin Badgers concluded their third practice of the spring on Thursday, sticking with a heavier run install like they did on Tuesday.

Competitive energy continued to flow, with players such as Hunter Wohler standing out with their aggressive manner, which led to another scuffle that easily topped Tuesday’s skirmishes.

Here are three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s spring practice No. 3.

Offense bounces back

Tuesday was an up-and-down day for the offense, as I reported when evaluating the quarterbacks, although that was expected for a group featuring a new quarterback.

However, on Thursday, the offense fielded a better performance, with the running backs breaking a couple of nice plays, thanks to nice blocking up front.

Again, it’s truly tough to evaluate the run game in these practices, as there isn’t live tackling involved and pads aren’t on. But, regardless, it’s a good sign that portion of the offense is flowing during the heavy-run install days.

Elsewhere, I thought Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke bounced back with more efficient days, flashing even on the smaller throws.

In the second session of 11-on-11s, Van Dyke had a nice tight-window bullet to Tyrell Henry on a quick slant, displaying solid arm strength. Elsewhere, Van Dyke fired a ball in the endzone to C.J. Williams on the backside of a play, but the receiver couldn’t corral the pass with Jonas Duclona close behind him.

Van Dyke’s arm was especially present on simple throws such as an out route to Trech Kekahuna, who stood out with both of the top quarterbacks on Thursday.

He also went through his progressions on a later throw to Jackson Acker running a choice route out of the backfield, while earning good protection from the offensive line.

Braedyn Locke had a number of nice throws, with the highlight of the day coming on a 35-yard deep ball to C.J. Williams on the sideline.

In 7-on-7s, Locke delivered a nice ball to Grady O’Neill on a post corner in the endzone, placing the ball perfectly in bounds over the corner for the score.

Locke later had a touchdown pass on the run near the end of the day.

Even Nick Evers got in the action, with the Badgers involving him more, providing him with a few extra reps with the second-team offense.

Evers had a few runs, but his highlight of the day came off play-action where he delivered a sweet ball rolling to his left to Trech Kekahuna for a touchdown in the red zone.

Now, it wasn’t a perfect day for the offense for sure, as defensive coordinator Mike Tressel kept the unit on their feet with a number of blitzes, leading to consistent pressure. But, it was a step in the right direction, with several players standing out (more on that in a minute).

Leon Lowery shines

The Badgers have had three practices, but I’ve only been at the last two due to the NCAA Tournament covering the first day of spring ball.

In those two practices, Leon Lowery has arguably been the best player on either side of the ball so far.

Rotating between the first and second-team defenses, Lowery stood out again on Thursday, blowing up a number of plays, both in the run and the pass.

Lowery’s contain has stood out in the run game, where he’s looked disciplined, stopping runs from extending to the outside.

In the passing game, he’s primarily lined up against Jack Nelson with the first team or Kevin Heywood with the second-team defense.

In the second set of 11-on-11s, Lowery got a quick sack working against Nelson, which sparked the biggest brawl of camp so far. After the play, Lowery and Nelson exchanged words, prompting the defensive end to throw a punch at the offensive tackle.

Following that exchange, a scuffle ensued, with left guard Joe Brunner seemingly coming after Lowery, which caused him to be pulled away and thrown out of the current set of plays by the coaching staff.

Later, Lowery was matched up against Tucker Ashcraft 1-on-1 on the edge, leading to another easy sack as he bull-rushed his way to the quarterback.

So far, with his work in the run game, I’m ready to make the bold prediction that Lowery is the favorite for one of the starting edge spots, with the other up for grabs with the field.

If he can develop as a pass-rusher throughout the offseason, he might be one of the biggest transfers for the Badgers this season.

Trech Kekahuna’s day

For the offense, it was a Trech Kekahuna day, who caught a number of passes from all the quarterbacks working out of the slot with both the first and second-team offenses.

Kekahuna has been used all over the field, be it on screens, in the short portion of the field, or even the intermediate area, and his ability after the catch especially stands out.

A screen from Tyler Van Dyke was his highlight of the day, as Kekahuna weaved through the defense, making his way past several defenders for a good gain.

He later caught a touchdown from Nick Evers with the second-team offense on the run, although R.J. Delancy was in position to make a solid hit on the play.

It feels like Van Dyke is starting to build a rapport with Kekahuna, which could be something to watch as the season goes along.

But, for a receiver group that didn't see elite production behind top wideout Will Pauling, Kekahuna’s continued emergence is a good sign, boding well for the upcoming season.