Four Badger wishes for the spring

Although there were a number of very nice moments last fall/this winter for the Wisconsin Badgers, 2024-25 still leaves several teams with something to prove.

So, without looking too far ahead, here are four things that, if they happen in the next couple of months, would bode well heading toward the fall.

Wisconsin Basketball Portal Success

It’s no secret that the Badgers’ season ended with a brutal clunker, followed by a small exodus of players headlined by AJ Storr and Connor Essegian.

So, it’s hardly a secret that the ‘24-25 season will be pivotal for head coach Greg Gard, who should return most of the big contributors from this past season, while adding a high-upside freshman in Daniel Freitag who should enter the rotation immediately.

But, it’s also clear that there are some holes to fill in the portal, so my wish here is for Gard to land an impact player, as well as an additional rotational frontcourt contributor.

Rising senior point guard Chucky Hepburn’s former teammate Frankie Fidler, who visited Madison this past weekend, would appear to be a great fit. Can Gard seal the deal on this one like he did with Storr last spring? The coin has been tossed in the fountain.

The Air Raid Takes Off With Van Dyke

Let’s be honest here from the outset: the 2023 Wisconsin offense was a disappointment.

This doesn’t mean that there weren’t some positives and hints that success is nigh. But from game one forward, it was pretty clear that Bucky’s version of the air raid was a work in progress, and losing Tanner Mordecai for several games midseason didn’t help things, forcing Longo to thrust a freshman quarterback into the fire.

The LSU bowl game showed some flashes of what the Badger attack could be, and the hope here is that, with another year in the system, several guys, including Bryson Green and C.J. Williams, amongst others, will make a big jump.

Cannon-armed Tyler Van Dyke stepping in as the 2021 version of himself would be a huge boost, especially with a killer schedule. Seeing this manifest in the spring (very early returns show him sharing first-team reps with Braedyn Locke) would be a very welcome sign.

Men’s Hockey Portal/Freshman Reload

While the Badgers are losing some key components like Mathieu De St. Phalle and Owen Lindmark, coach Mike Hastings should be getting the core of his team back, along with a new and highly-ranked class of freshmen and the best goalie in college hockey.

Landing a couple of portal pieces in the coming weeks like he did last off-season should allow the Badgers to come back even stronger to build upon this season’s surprising success, which ended with a bit of a thud in a 4-8 finish and tough overtime loss in College Hockey’s Sweet 16.

While it’s impossible to say what impact these new faces will have, Hastings seems to have a very good eye for new faces, and I’m expecting the squad to skate into fall practice with even more talent than it had this season.

Coach Moseley Keeps The Momentum Going

Edit: Wisconsin fell short 65-60 against St. Louis on Monday night as star forward Serah Williams suffered an injury on the first offensive possession of the game, effectively ending their season.

One pleasant spring surprise in Madison has been the fun NIT run the Badger Women’s hoops team has made recently.

No, it’s not the same thing as finding NCAA Tournament success, but for as bare as the cupboard was when Moseley took over, this has to be seen as a positive.

In order to continue this trend, team buy-in will be huge, and that means the Badgers will need to hang onto their key players like superstar F Serah Williams who will have a gaggle of portal suitors. With a bona fide star and a talented young core, it’s not hard to imagine the Badgers making yet another jump in ‘24-25.

But that hinges upon keeping top players in Madison, which has been a challenge in recent years. This is the year that trend needs to turn around, and ideally even go the other direction by bringing in a strong transfer to help fix some of the problems that arose this year, including perimeter shooting and defense.