Badger Haikus: Breaking down the recent UW news in a new way

While some Badger seasons are over, others are still in full swing on top of spring football and transfer portal madness for hoops. So, it’s the perfect time to drop some Wisconsin Badgers haikus. Because, why not?

“Fickle Portal”

The Portal is weird

It takes Badger stars away

But adds new friends, too

“Greg Gard Blues”

You say “Fire Gard Now”

But he’s a human being

Not a dog, weirdo

“Tyler Van Dyke”

I have a strong arm

But Locke knows that damn playbook

Still, my arm: real strong

“Tennis is Fun”

Badger Tennis rules!

We hit that ball so hard, man

Pretty damn good, too

“Track & Field”

We’re strong and run fast

Some run really far instead

They’re kind of crazy

“AJ Storr”

We cheered hard for you

But now you’re gone, my old friend

Don’t go to Champaign

“Ow”

They call it Softball

But that ball is goddamn hard

Check this gross bruise out

“Longo”

His name is Longo

Better not get it wrong-go

Or sprints for you, pal