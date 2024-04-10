Badger Haikus: Breaking down the recent UW news in a new way

While some Badger seasons are over, others are still in full swing on top of spring football and transfer portal madness for hoops. So, it’s the perfect time to drop some Wisconsin Badgers haikus. Because, why not?
“Fickle Portal”
The Portal is weird
It takes Badger stars away
But adds new friends, too
“Greg Gard Blues”
You say “Fire Gard Now”
But he’s a human being
Not a dog, weirdo
“Tyler Van Dyke”
I have a strong arm
But Locke knows that damn playbook
Still, my arm: real strong
“Tennis is Fun”
Badger Tennis rules!
We hit that ball so hard, man
Pretty damn good, too
“Track & Field”
We’re strong and run fast
Some run really far instead
They’re kind of crazy
“AJ Storr”
We cheered hard for you
But now you’re gone, my old friend
Don’t go to Champaign
“Ow”
They call it Softball
But that ball is goddamn hard
Check this gross bruise out
“Longo”
His name is Longo
Better not get it wrong-go
Or sprints for you, pal
