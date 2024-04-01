Wisconsin vs. St. Louis: Opponent Preview

For the first time in 13 years, the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team has extended their season into April as they continue a WNIT tournament run. Wisconsin will take on St. Louis at the Kohl Center, on Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

The Women’s National Invitation Tournament is underway for the first time and the Badgers are one of the last eight teams alive. After a first-round bye, Wisconsin survived a 19-point deficit against Southern Indiana and handled Illinois State in the second round.

The WNIT selection marks the first postseason tournament opportunity for the Badger women since 2010-11. The tournament berth comes in the third season of head coach Marisa Moseley’s tenure with Wisconsin. Moseley has improved the program in each year of her time with the Badgers and now leads them on their first postseason run in over a decade.

Opponent Preview

The St. Louis University Women’s Basketball team is just over .500 this season with a 19-18 record, while the Badgers are just under at 15-16.

Unlike Wisconsin, St. Louis did not receive a first-round bye and will therefore play their fourth game of the tournament against the Badgers. The Billikens have also played in close games throughout the first rounds of the WNIT with their highest victory margin coming against Central Arkansas in the first round at +5.

St. Louis scores nearly ten more points per game than Wisconsin, but the Atlantic 10 program will have to match up against the Badgers defensive superstar Serah Williams.

Wisconsin owns the overall series against St. Louis with wins in both of the programs’ previous matchups. Coach Moseley will look to make that three wins and further extend the Badgers season in their upcoming battle.

Key Players

St. Louis University: Peyton Kennedy

St. Louis has made it to the Great Eight in the WNIT thanks to their senior forward Peyton Kennedy. Kennedy is averaging 26 points through the team’s three tournament contests thus far including a 31-point performance against Purdue Fort Wayne which accounted for nearly half of the team’s points.

Kennedy leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game through the season and pulls down 5.3 rebounds per game as well. On the defensive end, the forward averaged over one steal per contest and swatted ten shots throughout the season.

There is no doubt that Kennedy will have her work cut out for her going against one of the best defenders in the league, Serah Williams, but if anyone on St. Louis can lead their team to a win in Madison it is her.

Wisconsin: Serah Williams

The defensive guru for the Badgers, Serah Williams, has led the program to its WNIT tournament berth with her stifling defense and scoring abilities on the other end.

Through Wisconsin’s two tournament contests, the 6’4 sophomore is averaging 21 points a game. In the Badgers’ comeback versus Southern Indiana, the forward tallied an impressive seven blocks at the rim.

In a matchup for Wisconsin that features a higher-powered offense than the Badgers defense will be key. It will be a toe-to-toe matchup of Kennedy’s scoring ability and Williams’s defensive presence.