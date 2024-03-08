Wrestling: Big Ten Tournament Preview

Author’s note: This preview is based on the pre-seeds that came out on Monday. The coaches will have changed them slightly in their seeding meeting by the time this publishes, but I’ll be traveling and won’t be able to adjust this preview in time (sorry).

The Wisconsin Badgers tackle the toughest conference tournament in the nation this weekend. The 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will take place March 9-10 (Sat & Sun) on the campus of the Maryland Terrapins.

The tournament is broken into four sessions, I & II on Saturday and III & IV on Sunday. The Big Ten Network and B1G+ will offer live and linear streaming of the four sessions.

Apparently, the Fox Sports app can provide linear coverage on the Big Ten Network (don’t ask for details - or maybe someone in the comments can provide some instructions).

Badgers-centric coverage is available, as always, on Wisconsin’s wrestling page on X.

So, how is the B1G tournament looking for our boys in Cardinal and White?

Quick rules of engagement for this preview:

1. We previously discussed the number of NCAA auto-bids allocated to the B1G for each weight class (7th place or better = in; cutoff goes down to 11th place, depending on the weight class) and the likelihood of at-large bids for Badgers who miss the auto-bid cutoff for their weight.

2. I’ve included national rankings (Coaches Ranking from Feb 29) to give a sense of where the potential opponents stand in the overall picture.

3. We’ll figure that non-Badger contests go scratch, that is that the higher seed will win, when projecting Wisconsin opponents.

Instead of going by weight class, we’ll go in order of B1G tournament seeding, top to bottom (Wisconsin has both).

No. 1 seed: Dean Hamiti (24-1), 165 pounds

Ranked No. 4 nationally, DJ has wiped the mat with his B1G competition, going an incredible 12-0 against conference foes in tournaments and dual meets throughout the season.

Undefeated 12-0 against all Big Ten competition this season. Dean Hamiti is Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week. That's his 3rd weekly honor this season.



That’s his 3RD weekly honor this season pic.twitter.com/drQcNtKnAN — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 21, 2024

We won’t cover earlier round matches, because he should dispatch all comers with relative ease - especially fun to watch.

His first tough match should be the 4-seed, No. 9 Caleb Fish (22-6) from Michigan State. Hamiti beat him twice this year, by tech fall at Midlands and in a 5-3 decision at the B1G dual meet.

He should go for the wrestling version of a hat trick against Fish and advance to the finals.

The 2-seed, No. 5 Mitchell Mesenbrink (19-0) of the Penn State Nittany Lions, is also undefeated in B1G action, as he was in non-conf matches. The redshirt sophomore has beaten four of the same B1G guys Hamiti took down this season, but the transitive property gives no solid clues about how these two match up.

It’s in toss-up territory here, but wearing only slightly red-tinted glasses, I’ll take DJ to repeat as B1G champ for Wisconsin.

No. 3 Seed: Eric Barnett (23-4), 125 pounds

Holding the No. 4 ranking, Barnett’s been phenomenal all season, but he dropped one against the top seed (and No. 1 rank) from the Purdue Boilermakers and more recently against his longtime rival (but lower ranked, this year) from the Minnesota Gophers.

Eric Barnett is seeded No. 3 at 125 pounds for the 2024 Big Ten Championships this weekend in College Park, Maryland at the XFINITY Center.



Full seeding list via https://t.co/XlcG8gsYGk pic.twitter.com/m6ovXxWymy — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 5, 2024

Remember that little rant about dodging tough opponents in dual meets after Wisconsin took on the Iowa Hawkeyes? Well, they do it because it works.

The 2-seed from Iowa, No. 2 Drake Ayala (19-3), dodged Barnett in the dual meet to avoid a second conference loss and, slick as slime, he got the higher seed at the B1G tournament.

Prior to Eric meting out justice when those two meet in the semifinals, though, he needs to get through 14-seed Blain Frazier of the Indiana Hoosiers (7-14) in his first match, which should be an opportunity to rack up some bonus points for the UW team score.

The silver lining of Barnett’s 3-seed is that he should face the 6-seed, No. 5 Braeden Davis (16-2) from Pee-est U (note: not the first mention of the Nits, so a little sophomoric fun is allowed), in the quarterfinals.

The true freshman Davis is tough, but the 7-seed, No. 12 Michael DeAugustino (9-3) from the Michigan Wolverines, has a 2-2 lifetime record against Barnett, so getting the 3-seed might end up being a blessing in disguise.

In the 125 weight class, the top performers are so close that I can see Barnett realistically finishing anywhere from 1st to 6th place. I’ll say he ends up 2nd, with a couple of very nice wins in the quarters and semis, and one dumb move away from the top spot.

No. 7 seeds

No. 13 Max Maylor (15-5), 174 pounds

After a winnable first match against 10-seed Brody Baumann (11-11) of Purdon’t (who can forget last month’s amazing, come-from-behind, overtime 19-16 lancing of the Boil-ermaker after being down 9-2 at one point), Max will hit a buzzsaw in the No. 2 seed and former teammate No. 3 Shane Griffith (12-1) of the Lower Peninsula Blue Man Group.

He returns to the conference tournament wearing the colors of his home state. Max Maylor is the No. 7 seed at 174 pounds for the 2024 Big Ten Championships this weekend in College Park, Maryland at the XFINITY Center.



Full seeding list via https://t.co/XlcG8gsYGk pic.twitter.com/3XCyePnSkk — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 5, 2024

It’s harder to predict the consolation side of the bracket, and there’s uncertainty about the health/availability of the No. 1 seed in this weight class.

I saw one theory where Max might place higher by losing the first round and taking advantage of favorable matchups to make noise on the back side (that’s not a double entendre; get your mind out of the gutter!).

Maybe I’m just a simpleton, but I still stick to the theory that the later you lose (i.e. the later you flip to the consolation side), the better.

His bracket leaves the real possibility of a non-podium finish, but I’ll say between 6th and 8th place finish for the Wisconsin native.

No. 14 Joseph Zargo (18-6), 149 pounds

The first-round match should see Joey dismantling 10-seed No. 28 Michael Cetta (13-8) from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Love this sneaky underhook foot sweep by Joseph Zargo. Reaches & sweeps out the far leg then hangs his weight on the underhook to off-balance opp & force him to the ground. This foot technique is called kouchi gari in judo.

@NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/EHde5s9uau — Dan Sweeney (@DPSBreakdowns) March 18, 2022

Waiting for him in the quarterfinals will be 2-seed and former Wisconsin teammate No. 5 Austin Gomez (7-1), who’s now at Me-show(me the money)-gone.

Gomez got absolutely destroyed by the 1-seed, No. 1 Ridge Lovett (21-1) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the season, ...but so did everyone else in the conference. A win against Gomez is not out of the realm of possibility, especially if Gomez is rusty and Joey hits his weak spots just right, but it’s not terribly likely.

Joey should do well on the back side, very possibly placing higher than his seed.

No. 16 Shane Liegel (18-8), 184 pounds

Having a Hoosier in the 10-seed slot is good for Liegel; Roman Rogotzke (18-12) up will give our Badger a challenge but fall in a typical 4-2 type match, I predict.

Cinderella Shane was not embarrassed in his regular season matchup against 2-seed, No. 3 Lenny Pinto (is this where we can insert bean jokes?) of the CornHucksters, losing 7-2. Some saw signs of hope if there were ever a rematch. Well, figuring round one goes according to pre-seeds, here it is.

I’ll be more pessimistic and say, much like Zargo, that Liegel will tear it up in the consolation bracket, picking up a bunch of good wins in the process.

Shane will be in all his matches, and I don’t think a third-place finish is outside the realm of reality. Liegel has a better chance to outplace his seed than probably anyone else on the team. However, I’ll go a little more conservative with this prediction and say he finishes 6th.

9-Seed: Nicolar Rivera (11-10), 133 pounds

In a rematch of their regular season meeting, Nico will start off against 8-seed No. 19 Tyler Wells (12-4) of the Goofs.

The first one went the wrong way in a super-close, overtime match. This one is a tossup, and we’ll see if one or the other has pulled ahead in the brewing border battle between the promising youngsters.

Making his career debut at the conference tournament, Nicolar Rivera is seeded No. 9 at 133 pounds for the 2024 Big Ten Championships this weekend in College Park, Maryland at the XFINITY Center.



Full seeding list via link in bio. pic.twitter.com/J9Tn5PlUmB — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 5, 2024

Having close losses against the 4-, 6-, and 8-seeds, on top of several wins against lower seeds, Nico could actually get to that critical seventh-place finish after working his way through the back side of the bracket.

12-14th seeds

12-Seed: Gannon Rosenfeld, 285 pounds

13-Seed: Luke Mechler, 157 pounds

14-Seeds: Felix Lettini, 141 pounds, and Joshua Otto, 197 pounds

These guys will all need to dramatically outperform their seeds with multiple upsets in order to finish in the top seven (197, 285), nine (157), or even eleven (141). Not saying there’s no chance; it could happen, especially with Mechler being so close in his matches and Lettini needing so few wins to hit 11th place.

Team Results

If all goes according to the pre-seeds, and figuring no bonus points for anyone, Wisconsin will finish 8th in the team point totals, just behind Buttgers and well ahead of Mary’s-little-lamb.

The worst-case scenario is probably 10th. In this case, we’d see several things go wrong, with injuries, upsets, and fictional scenarios that play out something like: Barnett loses a match (i.e. can’t be B1G champ), then wins enough to guarantee his spot at NCAAs, and then medical forfeits the rest of his matches.

A smashing success (for this rebuilding season) would be a 6th place finish, just ahead of Mini-soda.

I think Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State - the top five, according to the pre-seeds - are out of reach (you think Wisconsin fans are freaking out about this rebuilding year, just watch the Iowa meltdown if they really do finish 4th - it’d be almost as fun as watching Hamiti wrestle, but with even more fireworks).

A 6th place team finish is within striking distance. We’d see all or most of the following. The two superstars both come out as Big Ten champions (very possible). The 7-seed-ers finish as high as realistically possible (3rd to 6th range). We’d also see Rivera place 5th or so. Lettini and Mechler would hit NCAA auto-qual territory with their finishes.

None of those, individually, is unrealistic, but they’re in best-case-scenario territory.

As head coach Chris Bono summed it up in his press conference on Tuesday, “We’ve got guys that are going to be fighting for their lives to try to qualify [for the NCAA tournament], and we’ve got guys in there that are fighting to win Big Ten and national championships.”

This time of year, tournament time, Bono continued, “You’re zero and zero. This is what we talk about the whole year. This is what defines you.

“When you’re talking to your kids,” (cue Braveheart speech cutscene) “you can pull out that article that says you were an All-American, you were a national champion.

“It sticks with you for the rest of your life.”