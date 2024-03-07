Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, looking to send their seniors off on a high note after dropping a 91-83 game to the Illinois Fighting Illini at home over the weekend.

Following the loss, the Badgers stand at an 18-11 record, which they’ll look to improve on Thursday when they play their final game of the season at the Kohl Center against Rutgers, with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M.

Rutgers, standing at 15-14, have lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming against worst-place Michigan at home.

The Scarlet Knights have scored 66.3 points a game, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 328.93.9 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by 10 points on the spread, with the over/under set at 130.5 points.

For Rutgers, forward Mawot Mag is out, while reserves Oskar Palmquist, Emmanuel Ogbole, and Austin Williams are questionable.

As for the Badgers, Kamari McGee has been upgraded to questionable and is hoping to play on Thursday.

Click here to read our preview.

As I said in the preview, I feel more confident about the Badgers, despite their 22-point loss to Rutgers on the road in February.

However, given the play styles of the two teams, as well as Wisconsin’s struggles in holding leads over the past month, I feel this will be another single-digit game, which is why I’m taking Rutgers to cover the 10-point spread.

Prediction: Rutgers +10

Drop your thoughts in the comments below for our game thread!