Best case, worst case, and most likely Scenarios for Wisconsin Basketball: Early March reboot

By now, everyone knows how the Wisconsin Badgers’ amazing 8-1 Big Ten start and No. 6 national ranking has withered into a tenuous 10-8 that has them on the outside looking in on a Big Ten Tournament double bye, something unthinkable even 10 days ago.

But, I’m not here to dwell on the past.

I want to project into the future by giving you three potential end-of-season scenarios for Greg Gard’s Badgers.

While none are as optimistic as their equivalents from early November, all is not necessarily lost in a couple of the scenarios.

Best Case Scenario

As rough as things have been, I’m happy to start here.

On this path, Wisconsin beats Rutgers at home and somehow goes on the road and edges a Purdue team feeling a little too safe in its seeding to play their best.

The Badgers, double bye in hand, hold off an upset-minded Minnesota in the Quarterfinals, then edge Illinois in a revenge game, before falling in a Purdue rubber match in the Big Ten Tournament finals.

The hot finish propels the Badgers back to the No. 4 seed line, where they get a tough game from 13-seed McNeese State, then move on and win an overtime thriller over 5-seed South Carolina and former top Gard assistant coach Lamont Paris.

The Badgers’ run sadly ends with a 10-point loss to 1-seed Houston. While many of Greg Gard’s critics remain, their arguments that seemed stronger in early March have substantially melted away with his team’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2017 and overall strong finish.

Worst Case Scenario

The Badgers’ current slide worsens with a listless loss to Rutgers in the home finale, followed by a 20-point hammering in West Lafayette, leaving Wisconsin with a stunning 10-10 conference record and a seventh-place Big Ten finish, which saw them go 2-9 down the stretch.

A revenge-minded Maryland squad then upsets Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament and a few days later the Badgers are rewarded with a nine-seed in UConn’s region, drawing eight-seed Texas.

To nobody’s shock, the Badgers bow out to the Longhorns’ tempo and athleticism and finish their season with more questions than answers at 18-14, causing speculation over Gard’s status to really heat up.

Most Likely Scenario

I realize that some Badger fans will take me to task for my level of optimism here, but I’m banking on Wisconsin pulling out of its slide a bit— in part on the shoulders of only having to play one more true road game.

Even in the depths of their late-season swoon, the truly bad stuff happened entirely on the road.

Even a home loss to Illinois saw a spirited performance from the Badgers, who were tied with a Top 10 team with under 5:00 left in the game.

So, as you might have guessed, in this scenario the Badgers beat Rutgers at home and bow to Purdue on the road to finish Big Ten play at 19-12 (11-9 in conference), good enough for the No. 5 seed in the postseason conference tournament.

There, the Badgers handle 12-seed Penn State, getting a bit of revenge, before dropping another close game to No. 4 seed Iowa.

The committee isn’t quite sure what to do with Wisconsin, but the Badgers’ Quad 1/2 wins and strength of schedule are somehow good enough to still land a No. 6 seed and date with Indiana State, who the Badgers beat.

That sets up a nightmare matchup with No. 3 seed Creighton, one of the most complete teams in the field and coached by March guru Greg McDermott.

The Bluejays handle Gard’s lads with relative ease, ending Wisconsin’s season at 21-14 and again short of a Sweet Sixteen. This leaves both the “Fire Gard!” and “Gard, fire!” camps believing they’re still right.

Not shockingly, Gard is ultimately retained by AD Chris McIntosh.