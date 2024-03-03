Wrestling: Breaking down the NCAA auto-bid allocations for Conference Tourneys

The NCAA has announced the spots allocated to each conference for the 2024 Wrestling Championships (aka NCAA tournament).

Much like auto-bids in basketball, the winner of each weight class in each conference tournament will receive an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament.

However, instead of a 64-team bracket, the brackets in wrestling have 33 wrestlers in each weight class.

Auto-bids for each conference are determined by three criteria: win percentage, coaches’ rank, and RPI.

After allocating one for each conference champ, the NCAA allocates the conferences a slot for each of their wrestlers who has at least two of the following three criteria, until reaching a max of 29 per weight class:

1. .700 win percentage

2. Top 30 coaches ranking

3. Top 30 RPI

As shown in the chart above, the Big Ten has the most auto-bids of all the conferences in every weight class except heavyweight (285).

The 141 and 165 weight classes are particularly stacked in the B1G, with no weight class having fewer than seven auto-bids.

This means that, regardless of win percent, rank, or RPI, if you place seventh or higher at the B1G tournament next weekend, you’ll be an auto-qualifier for the NCAA tournament.

Now, let’s see how the Wisconsin Badgers stack up against the B1G’s allocations - who’s in and who’s out.

Note that this article will use the coaches’ ranking instead of the InterMat rankings I’ve used throughout the season. The latest coaches’ ranking is still not 100% until after the conference tournaments, but that’s what the NCAA will be using for selection, so that’s what I’ll use here.

125 pounds

The B1G has nine slots, and Eric Barnett is the third highest-ranked in the B1G.

Ranked fourth overall, with an RPI of seven, Barnett could get the plague this weekend (i.e. not wrestle, or place 10th or worse) and still be a lock for one of the six at-large slots.

Barnett is hungry for a national championship, and he’s right in the thick of things. Winning the B1G tourney would be a great step in that direction.

Verdict: in

133 pounds

With only the top seven place-winners getting auto-bids, and with at least nine other B1G wrestlers ranked higher, I can’t project Nicolar Rivera to get an auto-bid.

Even if he places a “strong eighth,” he’s on the outside looking in for one of the five at-large slots. His D1 record stands at 11-10 (.524), and he’s not in the coaches’ top 33.

He does have the 28th-best RPI, but that’s probably not enough to save him from anywhere between a 0-2 to eighth-place performance at the B1G tournament.

Verdict: out

141 pounds

Felix Lettini only needs an 11th-place finish at the B1G tournament.

That’s so low that some of the auto-qualifiers will have a losing record at the tourney. Does that mean there’s hope?

There are 12 B1G wrestlers ranked in the top 33 - this is an absolute murderer’s row of a weight class - so, no.

With his 2-15 record, no rank, and no RPI, his only chance at the NCAAs is a couple of upset wins at the B1G tourney. The good news is that Felix has wrestled closely against several of these guys.

Verdict: out

149 pounds

Joseph Zargo is ranked 14th (tied) overall. The B1G has nine slots, and only four B1G wrestlers are ranked higher (Maryland guy is the one he’s tied with).

So, if rankings hold true (which they seldom do in real life), Joey will place fifth and get an auto-qual.

If he doesn’t, his 17-5 (.773) record, coaches’ ranking, and RPI (also 14th) are high enough almost to guarantee one of the four at-large slots.

Verdict: in

157 pounds

Another tough weight class in the B1G, there are nine auto-bids up for grabs at the tournament.

With ten B1G wrestlers ranked 33 or higher, including three of the top five spots, Luke Mechler needs to turn a couple (actually, probably three or four) of his patented close, moral-victory type losses into wins to hit ninth place.

His 5-16 D1 record, no rank, and no RPI mean it’s auto-bid or bust for the sophomore.

Verdict: out

165 pounds

Do I even need to write something here?

Dean Hamiti could pour sugar in the gas tank of every ref at the tournament and still get in.

The weight class has an incredible 10 B1G allocations, and DJ is the top ranker in the conference.

If something were to go very wrong (e.g. he doesn’t repeat as B1G champ and instead places 11th or lower), his No. 4 ranking, No. 2 RPI, and 24-1 (.960) record are more than enough to get him one of the five at-large bids.

Undefeated 12-0 against all @B1GWrestling competition this season@HamitiDean is @bigten Co-Wrestler of the Week



That’s his 3RD weekly honor this season pic.twitter.com/drQcNtKnAN — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 21, 2024

Verdict: in

174 pounds

A healthy eight B1G slots give Max Maylor a great chance at an auto-bid; he’s the 6th highest ranking B1G wrestler.

In the off-chance he slips up at the wrong time and places ninth or lower, his No. 13 rank, No. 6(!) RPI, and 13-5 (.722) record should be plenty for the NCAA to give him one of the 4 at-large slots.

Verdict: in

184 pounds

Winning Midlands and beating a bunch of ranked wrestlers showed Shane Liegel could compete on the D1 stage after spending his undergrad years at DIII.

I’d like him to get one of the B1G’s eight auto-bids, though. There are only four B1G guys ranked ahead of him, so that’s how it should happen.

If it doesn’t, however, his 18-9 (.667) record, No. 16 ranking, and No. 17 RPI should be sufficient for one of the five at-large slots.

Verdict: in

197 & 285 pounds

These weight classes are relatively weak for the B1G, with heavyweight being the only one where another conference has more allocations.

If Josh Otto and Gannon Rosenfeld can get into the top seven at the conference tournament, they’ll be in.

However, that’s a tall order. They’ll have bad seeds, which will pit them against the toughest guys first instead of the ones they have a chance against.

Their records and lack of rank or RPI put them out of consideration for an at-large slot.

Conclusion

We’re looking at near-locks for NCAA bids coming out of the B1G tournament: 125-Barnett, 149-Zargo, 165-Hamiti, 174-Maylor, and 184-Liegel.

Who else has a shot to steal an auto-bid slot? In order of likelihood:

1. 133-Rivera can make noise and has a realistic shot at a top-seven finish.

2. 157-Mechler has been so close so many times against so many ranked opponents. A tweak here and an adjustment there during these post-season prep practices might make the difference.

3. 285-Rosenfeld has the bracket with the most beatable opponents; his two D1 wins both came against B1G foes.

The worst-case scenario should be five NCAA qualifiers. A wildly optimistic case would be eight, with three acting as bid-stealers.

The Big Ten Championships will be held March 9-10 on the campus of the Maryland Terrapins. It will be broadcast on the B1G Network.