Badgers star A.J. Storr enters transfer portal

Just days after testing the NBA Draft waters, Wisconsin Badgers star guard A.J. Storr has entered the transfer portal.

#Badgers star AJ Storr has entered the transfer portal. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 28, 2024

The move was expected, as Storr now has the flexibility to weigh all of his options this offseason as he engages with the NBA Draft process.

Coming to Madison from St. John’s, Storr broke out in 2023 as a sophomore, averaging 16.8 points per game, leading the team.

His play elevated during the Big Ten Tournament, where Storr averaged over 22 points a contest, while shooting over 38 percent from deep.

Currently, Storr has every option at his disposal, as he could go through with the NBA Draft if the feedback he receives is positive.

However, since he did not hire an agent, Storr maintained his college eligibility, and him going to the transfer portal allows him to entertain ideas from other schools, while having the option to return to Wisconsin.