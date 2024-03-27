AMA: Ask your Badgers-related questions

We are back with the Wisconsin Badgers “Ask Me Anything” sessions with a busy weekend ahead for UW sports across the board.

The Badgers football team just began spring ball, which resumes after spring break next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Badgers basketball team is fully in offseason mode, having lost to the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers men’s hockey team is off to play Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament this weekend, looking to pull off some postseason magic.

The Badgers women’s hockey team’s season is over after a close 1-0 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the championship game.

Every week, I’m looking to do an AMA session, where everyone can ask whatever questions they have about the Badgers in the comments, and I’ll answer each and every one over the next 24 hours.

On another note, if you have any suggestions or other asks, let me know.

Drop your Badgers-related questions in the comments down below!