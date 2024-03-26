A breakdown: Wisconsin falls to Ohio State in NCAA Championship

The Wisconsin Badgers were denied in their bid for back-to-back titles Sunday evening, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 in the title game at the women’s Frozen Four in Durham, New Hampshire.

The familiar foes battled like they have a history this year. It just so happens this was the sixth matchup between what had been the nation’s top two teams throughout the season. Wisconsin (35-6) won the last two meetings, but the Buckeyes (35-4) slammed the door on any notions of a third.

Particularly Ohio State senior goaltender Raygan Kirk, who played her best game of the year by blanking the top-ranked offense in the country and making 26 saves. The Badgers created a handful of great opportunities, but Kirk played with desperation, often straying well away from the net to disrupt play and freeze the puck.

Wisconsin freshman netminder Ava McNaughton matched Kirk every step of the way to keep the score deadlocked. She found a rhythm early on and looked like a fifth-year senior, comfortably deflecting shots left and right and maintaining her composure on the biggest stage.

By the time the second period expired, it seemed clear the first goal would likely double as the game-winner, making each scoring opportunity a heart attack waiting to happen. Unfortunately, the Badgers blinked first with 7:12 remaining in the third as the experienced duo of Cayla Barnes and Hannah Bilka hooked up with freshman Joy Dunne, who ripped it over McNaughton’s right shoulder into the back of the net from the faceoff circle.

The Badgers were thwarted by the Buckeye defense throughout the night, but two big moments stand out. One came late in the second period, when senior Casey O’Brien sliced through the defense and had Kirk one-on-one. O’Brien searched for the five-hole and Kirk just wasn’t giving it to her. The goalie came out aggressively to meet O’Brien and forced her to make a quick decision on one of the better scoring chances.

The other was early in the third. Freshman Laney Potter served up a pass toward junior Lacey Eden, who appeared to have a wide-open net in front of her until a Buckeye defender came flying in head-first to just barely get a stick on the puck to ever-so-slightly disrupt the pass and knock off Eden’s timing.

The Dunne goal was the only blemish of the night for either team. What I thought could be a high-scoring game after the defensive battle with Colgate ended up nearly a carbon copy of the 2023 NCAA Championship between the Badgers and Buckeyes. The only difference is the Badgers’ 2023 game-winning goal came in the first period, while this iteration saw the game-winner in the third.

The ice baths are certainly going to see some action after the block party that occurred for 60 minutes. Both teams sold out defensively and put their bodies on the line, not giving their opponent an inch. Wisconsin registered 20 blocks to the Buckeyes 17, each clogging the shooting lanes to keep their goalies clean.

The officials deserve a huge amount of credit for giving us everything we want in a championship game. Nothing is easy about a high-stakes contest between two teams with history, but they let the players decide the outcome. They allowed each team to play physically between the whistles, and even within reason afterward. I can recall a few moments when either a Badger or a Buckeye could have been sent off for cross-checking someone in the scrum, but I applaud all efforts to keep the teams at full strength for the duration of the championship game. Credit also goes to both teams for bringing the physicality and doing it in pursuit of the puck. The players on both sides gave all-out effort from the opening faceoff.

The Buckeyes were more than happy turning this into a grind-it-out affair rather than engage in a shootout with Wisconsin. Ohio State’s physicality kept Wisconsin from controlling the game between the blue lines and stopped most runs before they could really start.

The result wound up being the second national championship for a Buckeyes program that’s won two of the last three, preventing the Badgers from capturing their seventh.

It feels like it’s always championship-or-bust for Wisconsin women’s hockey, but you can’t diminish the Badgers’ season despite ultimately falling short. After winning it all in 2023, Mark Johnson put together a team with the fire to win another behind an exciting combination of youth and experience. They’ll return plenty of young scorers, along with a goaltender in McNaughton who looked nearly unstoppable in the playoffs.

Ohio State was the better team this year, going 4-2 against Wisconsin in their six meetings. But after dropping the first three to the Buckeyes the Badgers bounced back to end the regular season with a win over the Ohio State, propelling them to a WCHA tournament title with wins over the Gophers and the Buckeyes along the way.

This one stings, but I went to bed afterward proud of how the Badgers played all year and grateful to watch a championship game filled with the type of competitive drama that perfectly embodies the ups and downs of a grueling five-month season. Congratulations to the Buckeyes on a great season and a well-deserved championship. Now it’s on to next season.