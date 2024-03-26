Wisconsin Basketball enters pivotal offseason searching for answers

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers basketball program entered the NCAA Tournament riding high but couldn’t sustain their momentum. They ultimately finished their roller-coaster season on a sour note.

Wisconsin, which reached as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 polls before a February tailspin, faced 12th-seeded James Madison, a tough opponent known for its assertive style of play, in the Round of 64.

Unfortunately, the fifth-seeded Badgers were ill-prepared for the challenge, losing 72-61. They succumbed to a season-high 19 turnovers and didn’t execute well enough on offense. Consequently, Wisconsin failed to make the tournament’s second weekend for the seventh straight year, leading the Badgers into a pivotal offseason.

“This is going to sting for quite some time because we felt we could obviously play better, but we’ll absorb it, and we’ll continue to move on,” Gard said.

Exploring the Wisconsin Basketball Team’s Missteps

The Wisconsin basketball team’s struggles this season could only be characterized by questionable shot selection, ball security issues, and consistent defensive lapses — all of which are abnormal for the Badgers.

According to KenPom, the Badgers finished No. 44 in adjusted defensive efficiency. When you put it into perspective, with a total of 363 Division One teams, it might not sound as bad. However, it still marks the second-worst finish in the Gard era — and Wisconsin’s lowest since 2018.

Expanding on that, a significant concern regarding the Badgers’ defensive woes stems from their inability to defend the pick-and-roll. Synergy data indicates Wisconsin defenders gave up 0.861 points per possession to the opposing team’s ball handler in the pick-and-roll (16th percentile).

The Badgers weren’t any better defending the roll man either, allowing 1.168 points per possession — which placed them in the 11th percentile. If that’s not bad enough, the half-court defense finished in the 19th percentile, and I won’t even mention where the transition defense ended.

KenPom also shows Wisconsin men’s basketball finishing No. 50 in adjusted turnover percentage. While it’s far from the worst a Gard run team has concluded with, it’s the first time since 2019 that the Badgers ended the season outside the top 15 in turnover percentage.

Finding a way to address these shortcomings and become a more disciplined team next season will be a top priority for Wisconsin.

Finding Positivity in the Wisconsin Badgers Season

On a more positive note, the Badgers corrected last season’s biggest issue: the offense. Wisconsin averaged 74.4 points per game, the team’s highest scoring mark since 1993-94. According to KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, they did it behind the nation’s No. 17 offense, which is considerably better than the No. 140 spot they earned a year ago.

It was the best offense of the Greg Gard era, thanks to some help from former Badgers great Kirk Penney, who served as a special assistant to the head coach after a successful career playing overseas.

“The game has changed. Hence, you’ve seen us change,” Gard told reporters. “We averaged the most we’ve averaged in 30 years here because the game is changing. You have to transcend to do that.”

A significant reason for the offensive resurgence came from adding AJ Storr in the transfer portal. He led the Wisconsin Badgers in scoring this season with an average of 16.8 points per game and earned second-team all-Big Ten honors from the coaches and the media.

“He [Storr] has a unique talent that he does some things you can’t teach,” Gard said. “There’s a line there that you have to let him roll a little bit, and you provide some guidance.

Chucky Hepburn also took a backseat in the scoring department this season and leaned into his playmaking abilities, which led to a balanced and efficient offensive attack. Big men Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl each produced solid offensive seasons and were much better in the low post.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that combo guard John Blackwell, who made the Big Ten All-Freshman team, looks like a massive hit on the recruiting trail and should be a foundational piece for this Wisconsin basketball program moving forward. He’s got the goods.

What’s in Store for Wisconsin Basketball

Looking ahead, Coach Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers anticipate returning an experienced roster next season, at least on paper, capable of competing for a Big Ten title with the proper transfer portal additions.

The Badgers expect key returnees like Hepburn, Klesmit, and Crowl back in the fold, along with bench pieces Kamari McGee, Markus Ilver, and Carter Gilmore, plus emerging talents like Blackwell and Nolan Winter. They’ll also welcome Daniel Freitag, the top-rated point guard in program history, and Jack Robison, a sharp-shooting wing from Lakeville North.

Gus Yalden was away from the team during the conference and NCAA Tournament because of a “coach’s decision,” so his future is a bit murky.

Nevertheless, they face the significant challenge of filling the void left by departing senior Tyler Wahl, which will almost assuredly come via the transfer portal. The questions surrounding AJ Storr’s future with the team could create an immediate need on the wing should he depart.

Despite all the uncertainties surrounding the Badgers this offseason, Wisconsin remains poised to be a contender in the new-look Big Ten next season. Perhaps with a renewed sense of determination following an early exit in the NCAA tournament, Greg Gard can lead the program to the second weekend and get the proverbial monkey off his back. If not, Chris McIntosh might have to entertain a change in leadership. That said, I wouldn’t be so quick to wish away sustained success, but that’s just me.