Wrestling: Badgers superstar Dean Hamiti enters the transfer portal

The annual roster rearrangement started for the Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team on Tuesday as news broke that junior 165-pounder Dean Hamiti has entered the transfer portal.

Hamiti, a 6’0, 165-pound wrestler and No. 6 recruit in the nation, came to Wisconsin from Illinois. He starred as a true freshman, posting a 28-4 record and earning All-American honors by placing 6th at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

However, his record last season dipped slightly to 25-6 and, although he won the 2023 Big Ten tournament, he did not improve on his 6th place finish at the NCAA tournament.

Hamit’s two All-Americans in his first two seasons was unusual, leading to expectations of a potential national championship for Wisconsin this year.

This season started off with an early loss to the eventual national champion from Iowa State in a tight 2-0 match. Hamiti beat everyone else in his path from then until the Big Ten championship match, where he lost 13-11 after staking out a 9-2 lead.

The 2024 NCAA tournament seeding was not kind, slotting Hamiti for a rematch against his Iowa State rival in the quarterfinals, where he lost 5-0.

In his next match, he lost to an opponent from Oklahoma State, who he was 3-0 against in their previous three official NCAA meetings.

Near the beginning of the season, however, Hamiti had faced him in the NCWA All Star Classic. Although the match did not count toward this season’s record, Hamiti did lose 8-2. Losing the two most recent matches suggested to fans, and possibly Hamiti himself, that his foe, who he used to dominate, had surpassed him.

Hamiti’s second loss at the NCAA Championships put him out of the tournament prior to All-American and placement rounds, an unexpected outcome for those who were eyeing a potential national championship. It was the first time Hamiti did not earn All-American in his three NCAA tournament appearances.

Looking ahead to next season, Wisconsin loses three NCAA qualifiers whose eligibility has expired - Eric Barnett, Max Maylor, and Shane Liegel. Hamiti’s departure leaves the team with one returning NCAA qualifier, Joseph Zargo.

Known as a fan favorite who would wow the crowds with his exciting style, enabled by his lanky frame and remarkable flexibility, Hamiti will now move on to another opportunity with his remaining year of eligibility.