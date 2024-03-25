Recapping the Badgers 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling season has come to a close. Five Badgers represented Wisconsin in Kansas City at the National Championships this past weekend: Eric Barnett (125), Joseph Zargo (149), Dean Hamiti (165), Max Maylor (174), and Shane Liegel (184).

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Tournament was full of storylines of the wrestlers and their accomplishments and histories. Who won for the first time? For the last time? Second? Third? Fourth?!

All of those stories get coverage. The Penn State Nittany Lions and their two four-time champs, the wild 125lb weight class, the crazy 165lb semi-final, the insane 174lb quarter-final, or the fact that it seems there are a couple of athletes in the tournament who are so old they could have their own children wrestling in the tournament (?). J/K.

All of that serious wrestling discourse aside, there are some narratives within the titles these athletes have that bear mentioning. To be sure, the following lists are not the kind of in-depth, hard-hitting analysis on head-to-head match-ups and common opponents.

Instead, this is a look at the simpler analysis of the most important part of the tournament: the names. Not the achievements or accomplishments of the individuals associated with those names. No. This is just an evaluation of the oddity and irony of the letters that make up the titles, first and last, of the warriors we honored and admired these past three days in Kansas City, MO.

Badger Wrestlers’ Names

This season will be remembered as the season Dean Hamiti, after an outstanding first two seasons, had another remarkable season as a Junior and moved into a leadership position for the program. His name, of course, is a constant source of confusion, so we here at B5Q believe to set the record straight from the man himself. HAM. As in Hammer. Hamiti = Hammer. That’s true both in word and deed.

We look at some of the double letters, in both the initials of the wrestlers and in their individual names. For example, two Badgers, 2024 All-American Eric Barnett and Michigan transfer Max Maylor, represent this well: Barnett with two Ts in his last name, and Maylor’s initials being the second most common set of the same initials, MM (see below).

Shane Liegel didn’t actually fall into one of our categories, but!, if you take the ‘I’ out of his last name, his last name is a palindrome: a word spelled the same forward and backward. And, there’s another palindrome in the tournament as well (see below again).

And finally, Joseph Zargo, whose name is almost the last in the tournament, was one of the weight classes that had all 26 letters of the alphabet in the wrestlers’ names. Find out the others below.

So read on for some light looks at all of the wrestlers’ names, from (Jaden) Abas to (Vinny) Zerban.

Same First and Last Name Initials

In this tournament, there were 21 wrestlers that we counted who had double letters for their initials. None of which were in the first or last weight classes (125 or 285). Coincidence? Maybe. Fun. Definitely.

The most common letters? No question: BB, with seven occurrences. MM was second with four occurrences. KK was close (2) with Virginia’s Krystian Kinsey at 197 and Hofstra’s Keaton Kluever at 285. Or the TTs (also 2) with OK State’s Teague Travis at 157 or Cal Poly’s Trevor Tinker at 285.

Second place, with four athletes, shared initials with one of the greatest rappers ever: Eminem. You had Wisconsin’s own Max Maylor at 174, Mitch Moore at 141 from Rutgers, and two at 165: Northwestern’s Maxx Mayfield and Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink (one ‘S’), who as irony would have it, wrestled against each other in the first round (Mesenbrink would tech fall Mayfield en route to a second-place finish).

However, the winning letters shared initials with one of the best Blues guitarists of all time: BB King. The BBs had seven with Cornell’s Benny Baker (174), Penn State’s Beau Bartlett (141), Purdue’s Brody Baumann (174), Army’s Braden Basile (133), SDSU’s Brady Berge (184), Minnesota’s Blaine Brenner (165), and Maryland’s Braxton Brown.

More oddity was that the double letters were more prevalent in the middleweights. The lightest two weight classes (125 and 133) and the heaviest two weight classes (197 and 285) only accounted for three total wrestlers with the same first and last initials.

Contrast that with 174 or 184, which both had three each, or 157 and 165, which each had four. And, all four of the MMs were within these weight classes! To tell the truth, I don’t know if it means anything, but I do think it is worth a conversation.

125: Sounds like…

At 125, Braeden Davis, Brayden Palmer, Brandon Kaylor, and Brendan McCrone.

All of these dudes were spread across the bracket, so they never wrestled each other. However, it was bad luck if you were named this: their combined record at the tournament was 4-8, with even top-ranked Penn State standout freshman Braeden Davis falling in the second round of wrestlebacks.

It was doubly worse for Brendan McCrone, as he was one of two ‘Mc’s in the show at 125, the other being Pat McKee, both of whom lost in the second round of the wrestle back. Bummer.

Or some more silly: At 125, there were four wrestlers’ names ending with the letter ‘O’. Harvard’s Diego Sotelo, who upset Wyoming’s Jore Volk in the first round; Stanford’s Nico Provo, who lost to Volk in the third round of wrestle backs; UNCO’s Stevo Poulin (straight up: parents named him Stevo, like a boss), who defeated Sotelo, also in the third round of wrestle backs (no kidding);

And Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto (Go Bald Eagles!), who beat Nebraska’s Caleb Smith, who beat (Stevo!) Poulin, and Wisconsin’s own All-American Eric Barnett, for third. And Barnett, for his own part, had avenged an earlier loss to Stanich, who is the same Stanich who had earlier beaten none other than…Jore Volk (Phew!).

One last bit of strange was the fact that there were, in this weight class, no wrestlers that had the same first and last letters of their name. Now, you might be like, Is that strange? Oh boy. That is strange. Let’s get ahead of ourselves.

Keeping up with 141s

141 had the most wrestlers having the same first and last initials, with five total: (Clay Carlson (SDSU), CJ Composto (PENN), Vance Vombaur (MINN), and the previously mentioned Moore (RUT), and national finalist Bartlett (PSU), but they also had some interesting outstanding connections.

I’m with my “Son”: Wyatt Henson, Tagen Jamison, Clay Carlson, and Greyson Clark (first name still counts!) all wrestled with their “son” in their names. Maybe not the best year to have this in your name at this weight class: total combined record at the 2024 NCAAs: 1-8. Maybe you’d rather be Wyatt Hendrickson, instead of Henson (3rd at 285). Or Luke Davison (who beat Hendrickson!), who placed second at 285. Or Caleb Henson, who overcame a scrappy Austin Gomez (previous Badger in the house!) to become a National Champ at 149.

Buncha animals at 184…

Throughout the whole tournament, we had all sorts of fun coincidences with names. We had the dudes we called the ‘D’ boys (no we didn’t): Here at 184, we had Anthony D’Alesio from Long Island University (Go Sharks!), and at 149, there was Dylan D’Emilio of The Ohio State University, and at 125, Michael DeAugustino of Michigan.

But at 184, we also had all sorts of humans who could access their “animal instincts” when in a fight for their survival: Mizzou’s Colton Hawks, Air Force’s Sam Wolf, or NC State’s Dylan Fishback. You could also throw in their 165’s Caleb Fish as well.

197 has a natural look

At first blush, it seems everybody in this weight class gotta name starting with J: John, Joseph, Jacob, Jack, Justin, John, and Jaxon! Throw in Garrett Joles, and that’s almost a quarter of all wrestlers in this bracket with ‘J’ in their name.

What we thought was interesting was how many wrestlers cared about their “outward appearance”. Little Rock’s Stephen Little (7th place, one of LR’s two first-time All-Americans!), Pitt’s Mac Stout, and Lehigh’s Michael Beard.

Some weight classes seem to have the athletes with the “natural elements” at heart. 157’s Jared Hill from OU, or Josiah Hill from Little Rock. You also had Cameron Pine at 184 from Clarion. And then of course, this weight class, 184, had Penn State’s Aaron Brooks, the four-time National Champion from the dynastic Nittany Lions.

149 and all of the oddity

By far, though, the most interesting weight class, at least by name, was 149. To begin with, it had one same first and last initial athlete with the aforementioned Buckeye, Dylan D’Emilio.

149 also had a License to ‘Ill’ (Beastie Boys reference!): there were five people in the bracket with ‘Ill’ in their names: Army’s Matthew Williams, OU’s Willie McDougald, OK State’s Jordan Williams, almost double ‘ill’ Gabe Willochell from Wyoming, and Ethen Miller from Maryland.

What was truly original, though, was the double letters in the first or last name. For example, overall number one from Nebraska, Ridge Lovett (two Ts). Or his first-round opponent, Michael Cetta from Rutgers. Or Cetta’s first-round pigtail, Jeffery Boyd from the Citadel (Go Bulldogs!). Or his second-round opponent, Graham Rooks from Indiana, or Rooks’s first-round opponent, Kelvin Griffin from Lehigh.

In fact, 14 of the 32 wrestlers in the 149 lb weight class had a double letter in their names. And, 12 of the 14 were in the top half of the draw. We could also throw in there the names of the schools that also had double letters: Drew Roberts from MINN, Jude Swisher from PENN, and Cody Bond from APP. Or the double-doubles: Logan Gioffre from MIZZ, or Finn Solomon from PITT.

149 also had two more fun distinctions to note: it was the only weight class that had an athlete’s name that is also a palindrome (spelled the same way forward and backward!) with Penn State’s Tyler Kasak (who Ironmanned it all the back for third place, after losing in the first round!).

Finally, 149 had 25 of 26 letters of the alphabet, from Michigan’s Austin Gomez to Wisconsin’s Joseph Zargo. To get all 26 letters, you can go to 184: GW’s Jha’Quan Anderson, PSU’s Bernie Truax, and Colorado’s Aaron Ayzerov getting in on the uncommon-letter action.

Last Look

The 2024 NCAA National Wrestling Championship was an event to remember: Penn State won by the largest margin ever, with the highest point total ever, and finally, two four-time National Champs, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks, both crowned on the same night, both Nittany Lions, both for the first time ever. Geez, folks, ease up.

It was a night to remember, and not just the names of the victors who, against all odds, overcame adversity and pressure and defeated all of the opponents in front of them.

It was also a night to remember all of the wrestlers’ names, from the shortest names (seven letters): 285s Cory Day from Binghamton, DJ McGee of 157s George Mason, 141s Kai Owen of Columbia, or 157s Ed Scott of NC State), to the longest, (19 letters!): Yaraslau Slavikouski of Rutgers.

We thank you for your dedication and sacrifice to your craft. See you next March.