Badgers face reigning champs Quinnipac in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

The Division 1 Men’s Hockey Championship and Frozen Four bracket has been released and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on Quinnipiac in the first round.

The Badgers were placed in the Providence region along with Quinnipiac, Michigan Tech, and the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed Boston College. The first and second-round games for the Providence region will take place at the America Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Head Coach Mike Hastings and Wisconsin are fresh off a devastating first-round upset at the hands of Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers also fell just short of a regular season Big Ten title despite being ranked in the top five of the NCAA for the majority of the season.

After finishing second in the conference with a loss to Michigan State and getting bounced from the tournament early, Wisconsin has a shot to erase this season’s shortcomings with a Frozen Four tournament run.

Along with Wisconsin, the Big Ten sent three additional teams to the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State, Michigan, and Minnesota all received bids for the 16-team pool as well.

Minnesota State was notably left out of the pool of 16 after losing their coach Mike Hastings to the Badgers prior to the season.

Wisconsin and Quinnipiac will face off at America Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island Friday, Mar. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Tune in to watch on ESPNEWS as the Badgers try to survive and advance to extend their first season under coach Hastings.