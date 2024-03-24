Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 NCAA women’s ice hockey championship on Sunday, looking to repeat as champions.

This is the third time in four years that the Badgers have made the championship game, as they beat Ohio State to win it in 2023 after beating Northeastern in the finals in 2021.

Wisconsin is coming off a 3-1 victory over Colgate, where Kirsten Simms, Laila Edwards, and Vivian Jungels all scored, while the Badgers had a memorable moment, killing a 5-on-3 two-minute power play during a critical stage of the game.

The Badgers have already faced Ohio State five times this season, going 2-3 in those outings. However, they prevailed in the most recent matchup, beating Ohio State in the WCHA finals in a 6-3 win just two weeks ago.

Now, they’ll look to bring home the championship in back-to-back years, as the matchup is set for 3:00 P.M. on Sunday.

